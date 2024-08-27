Nabanna Abhiyaan: Governor speaks on "reported suppression" of "peaceful protest" by students

With Nabanna Abhiyaan organised in Kolkata, West Bengal, today, Tuesday, August 27, the security is being stepped up by the Kolkata police.

The rally is being organised by unregistered students’ body Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj (West Bengal Students Community) to demand justice in the rape-murder case of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor. This gruesome act occurred on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal.

Regarding the rally, Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose, today, August 27, shared, "In the context of the peaceful protest announced by the student community of West Bengal and the reported suppression of the protest by certain instructions from the government, I would urge upon the government to remember the strong pronouncement of the Supreme Court of India." This was stated by ANI.

During the hearing of the rape-murder case, the Supreme Court, which had taken suo motu cognisance of the case, pulled up the West Bengal government. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who was hearing the case, said that the power of the state should not be unleashed on the protestors and that it is time for a "national catharsis". This happened on August 20, the first day of hearing of the case. This is what the governor reminded the state government in his message.

"Democracy can have a silent majority, not a silenced majority. Remember that," said Governor CV Ananda Bose.