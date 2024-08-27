Bangladeshi NIT Silchar student sent back for reacting with love emoji to anti-Indian post

For reacting with a love emoji on a post on social media which was 'anti-India' in nature, a Bangladeshi student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar was sent back to her country. This was informed by a police official.

It was the student who had requested NIT authorities that she be allowed to go back to her country.

Numal Mahatta, Cachar Superintendent of Police, alleged that this move was not a deportation, the student was just sent back. The official also mentioned that this was done in consultation with the authorities of Bangladesh.

Maisha Mahajabin, the student is pursuing the fourth semester with the Department of Electronic and Communication of NIT Silchar. Via the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj district, the student was sent back.

"She reacted with a love symbol in one anti-India post on Facebook by her senior and NIT Silchar alumnus Sahadat Hussain Alfi, who left India around six months back after completing his course. He now lives in Bangladesh," Mahatta told PTI.

Many people were angry with her reaction to the posts, said that police.

The SP said: "She has not finished her course yet. Whether she will be back again to complete her study, nothing can be said about it now."

The post allegedly originated from the University of Rajshahi in Bangladesh.

Hindu Rakkhi Dal Spokesperson Suvasish Choudhury told PTI that they noticed the anti-Indian post of the former student and informed the police to take necessary steps.