Kerala witnesses sharp decline in CBSE, ICSE students switching to state board; experts analyse

The number of students migrating from schools affiliated with national boards, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), to the state higher secondary schools after Class X has registered a significant dip this year in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, reported The New Indian Express.



Drop in student migration this year

While more than 50% of students who passed CBSE Class X from the state switched to the state Plus II syllabus five years ago, the migration rate has fallen to 32.43% this year, denoting a sharp drop of around 10% compared to the previous year.



The number of ICSE students who shifted to the state higher secondary course also dropped by nearly 10% this year compared to 2023.



In 2019, close to 47% of students had migrated to the state Plus II syllabus from the ICSE stream.



What drove the drop in migration?

A section of academics has cited chances of better performance in the entrance examinations for admission to engineering, medical and other professional courses as the reason for national board students not opting for migration to state syllabus.



Notably, in the state engineering entrance exam this year, 55% of the top 5,000 ranks were bagged by students from the CBSE stream, according to figures provided by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). The state syllabus students clinched 40% of the top 5,000 ranks. In exams such as the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) also, CBSE students were at an advantage.



Official cited drop in migration since 2018

According to Indira Rajan, Secretary-General of the National Council of CBSE Schools, the trend of migration of national syllabus students to the state has been on the wane since 2018, she told The New Indian Express.



She attributed the parents’ insistence on quality of education rather than ease of fetching marks as the reason for the drop. “Also, the trend of overseas migration of students for undergraduate courses has brought back the focus on communication skills and educational standards that are important yardsticks to succeed at the international level,” she opined.



Lack of seats in the state board?

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the higher secondary sector have pointed out that the recent controversies surrounding the availability of seats for state Plus I admission have landed the sector in a state of uncertainty.



“With even students who have cleared the SSLC exam uncertain about chances of admission in the state higher secondary course, parents of children in CBSE and ICSE schools would naturally prefer their children continuing in the same syllabus,” pointed out a higher secondary teacher.



CBSE migrants more than ICSE

According to this year’s higher secondary admission statistics, only 25,350 students from the CBSE stream had applied for the state Plus I course. The number of applicants from the ICSE stream was only 2,627.



“The number of applications used to be nearly double this year’s figure in the previous years,” said a senior official of the general education department.