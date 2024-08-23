Police connections, lack of remorse, & violent past – all about RG Kar murder & rape accused Sanjay Roy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded the psychoanalytic profiling of Sanjay Roy, arrested in the RG Kar case yesterday, August 22.



Roy, who is the lone suspect in the case, was arrested on August 9 by the Kolkata Police for the rape and murder of a second-year female trainee doctor at the hospital, after his Bluetooth device was found near the body. He was also identified by doctors in the hospital through CCTV footage.



A civic volunteer at the hospital, Roy was an outsider who could access different parts of the hospital and had connections to the higher-ups in the Kolkata Police. According to a report by ABVPLive, Roy often misused his affiliation with the Kolkata Police to pose as an officer and extort money from patients’ families. He even bore the sticker of Kolkata Police on his bike and used to reside in the police barracks.



Roy was also allegedly close to Anup Dutta, an assistant sub-inspector and member of the Kolkata Police Welfare Board, and this was why he could reside in police barracks and roam the hospital campus freely, according to the CBI. Currently, the CBI is investigating the nature and proximity of their relationship.

Deccan Herald also reports that Roy was close to senior officials from RG Kar as well. The CBI is also questioning Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical Hospital and College on his relationship with Roy.



What does the psychoanalytic profile say?

Upon profiling Roy, the CBI observed him to be a “sexual pervert” with “animal instincts”.



According to the bureau, he narrated his version of what happened at the crime scene in an “unflustered” manner and “without a trace of emotion”.



"The man showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode giving every minute detail without hiccups. It appeared he had no remorse," a CBI officer told PTI.



It can be recalled that the Kolkata Police made similar allegations, where Roy allegedly confessed to the crime without showing any remorse. “Hang me if you want,” he reportedly told the police. He further told the police that upon spotting the victim, he “jumped on her and raped her”.



In addition, the CBI also alleges that Roy was addicted to pornography, and had such content on his mobile phone.



According to NDTV, Roy allegedly visited two brothels and consumed alcohol the night he committed the crime.

A history of violence?

Following his arrest, there have come several reports of Roy’s questionable and sometimes violent behaviour in the past.



During the police investigation, Roy revealed to the police that he observed the victim in the chest medicine ward before the crime. CCTV footage further showed Roy leering at the victim and four other junior doctors.



Further, many news reports allege that Roy showed up to the hospital in an inebriated condition on multiple occasions, and used to sexually harass female staff members in the hospital. He also got into a fight with a male doctor two months ago and shouted at a female doctor while admitting a patient, reports India Today.



Several individuals who knew Roy personally, such as his neighbours and family members attested to allegations of his violent and shady behaviour.



One of his sisters, who works in the Kolkata Police Department told The Hindu that he was a drunkard and did not disclose details of his life to anyone in the family.



She added that he used to get combative when asked about how he got employed as a civic volunteer and came in possession of a bike with a police sticker on it.

The most damning among the allegations, however, comes from Roy’s mother-in-law.



According to ANI, she alleges that Roy used to be physically violent towards her daughter, who was married to him for two years. She also accused Roy of causing the miscarriage of their child, when his wife was three months pregnant.

Several news reports also claim that Roy had several failed marriages, with his wives walking out due to his violent behaviour in three marriages.



However, Roy’s mother-in-law also alleges that he could not have committed the crime alone.



With his police custody having ended today, Roy has been sent to judicial custody, in which he will remain until September 6.