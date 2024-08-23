Hyderabad: Who is YouTuber Power Harsha, who was booked by police for tossing cash on roads?

Videos of a YouTuber and social media influencer who is seen tossing money into the air on the main roads of Hyderabad have resurfaced on the web.

The youth, who goes by the name Power Harsha alias Mahadev on Instagram, was reportedly seen throwing cash in the air at Kukatpally in Cyberabad, which caused traffic chaos on the main road as people started scrambling to collect the money, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As the videos, which were uploaded more than a month ago, were being widely circulated on social media on Thursday, August 22, several people pointed out that the publicity stunt could lead to traffic as well as accidents.

"Criminal action must be taken against these guys.. His YouTube channel and other social media accounts must be frozen," said a social media user on social media platform X.

The YouTuber also reportedly asked his followers to join his Telegram channel and assured of giving rewards to those who guess the amount of money he would throw in the upcoming videos.

As per a report by The Hindu, Kukatpally police have booked the YouTuber for causing commotion, tossing cash on the streets and other charges.