KYS protests at DU VC office, demands 85% reservation for gov't school students

The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) held a protest demonstration outside the Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor's (VC) office in New Delhi, today, Thursday, August 22, where a joint meeting of the varsity's academic council and executive council was convened to discuss the issue of the funding crunch faced by 12 colleges. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The students demanded 85% reservation for the Delhi government school students in 12 colleges that are fully funded by the state government.

Carrying posters bearing slogans like "Our funding, our seats", and "Say no to shoving government school students in SOL", the students gathered outside the VC's office raising their demands.

"Every year lakhs of students pass out of Delhi schools, especially the schools run by the Delhi government. These students are mostly from deprived sections and first-generation learners from their families," the student body said in a statement.

"As a consequence, most of the students are shoved into pathetic informal-mode institutions such as DU's School of Open Learning (SOL) or are forced to drop out altogether," read the statement further.

Following this, as per the Shri Prakash Singh Committee constituted by the Delhi University Executive Council in December 2023, these 12 colleges were established especially for catering to the needs of the students of Delhi and, therefore, are 100% funded by the Delhi government, it said.

"This expressly implies that these 12 colleges are being run through Delhi's taxpayers' money. We demand that these DU colleges must cater to the educational needs of Delhi government school students," the statement said.

They have also demanded that evening classes should be started in all Delhi government-funded colleges and the total number of seats in Delhi University should be increased.