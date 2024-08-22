Karnataka: PUC student dies after experiencing vomiting symptoms; parents allege negligence

A second Pre-University Course (PUC) student from Daksha PU College passed away early Monday morning, August 19, after reportedly falling ill. HV Jaya Prarthana (17), hailed from Nagamangala in Mandya district.

According to her classmates, Prarthana began experiencing vomiting symptoms around 3 pm on Sunday, August 18. The hostel warden and nurse promptly took her to a nearby hospital and her condition deteriorated by midnight, and later, she was rushed to another private hospital, where doctors declared her dead, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The news of her untimely death devastated her parents and relatives, who arrived from Nagamangala to the mortuary at the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) and expressed their anger, accusing the college staff of gross negligence for failing to inform them about Prarthana's deteriorating health, which they believe led to her death, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The incident triggered outrage among her fellow students, who staged a protest on the college campus later in the evening and expressed their indignation. They demanded answers from the uathorities

Vijayanagar Police registered a case of unnatural death based on the complaint filed by the girl’s parents, stated The New Indian Express report.