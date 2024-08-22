AP: Class V electrocuted while returning from school on bicycle; video goes viral

In a tragic incident, a Class V student died and his friend was severely hospitalised after they suffered from electrocution as their bicycle was entangled in a live wire. This took place at Bellam Mandi Street of Kadapa city on Wednesday, August 21.

The deceased was identified as Tanjuman Rahiman (11), a student of Vidyasagar High School (private) in the city and who was studying in Class V and the injured was identified as Shaik Adnan (11) was also studying in the same class and the same school, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to police, both the children were on their way to school by bicycle after having lunch. But on the way near the Titanic Building, they fell down along with their bicycle after they encountered a livewire. They were immediately electrocuted through the wire and Rahiman died on the spot while Adnan was rescued by locals though he suffered severe injuries.

The injured were shifted to the local government hospital.

Learning about the incident, parents and locals protested as the death was caused due to negligence by the electrical department.

MLA Reddappagari Madhavi Reddy, TRANSCO Chief Engineer S Ramana and District Education Officer Anuradha rushed to the spot and visited the hospital where they directed the hospital doctors to provide better medication to the boy for speedy recovery.

Responding to the issue, Education Minister Nara Lokesh expressed shock and sorrow over the student's death. The minister held an emergency review meeting with CMDs at the Secretariat regarding the series of electrical accidents.