TISS ban on student outfit PSF: Students label it a "political move"; will deliberate on plan of action, they say

"It is a politically motivated move," reacts a student, on condition of anonymity, regarding the ban imposed by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai on student outfit Progressive Students' Forum (PSF). TISS issued an immediate order to ban PSF on August 19, claiming it to be an “unauthorised and illegal forum”.

Reportedly, PSF was formed in 2012 and has taken part in official student union (SU) elections. Earlier, the PSF members have held positions in various positions such as vice-president of the SU. PSF's efforts to build democratic spaces that would aim to enable critical engagement with the emerging socio-economic and political environment.

The ban order signed by Registrar Prof Anil Sutar read, “This notice addresses a critical issue concerning the presence of an unauthorised and illegal forum on our campuses, reportedly the ‘PSF TISS’. This group has been engaging in activities that obstruct the institute’s functions, defame the institute, demean members of our community, and create divisions among students and faculty. It has been observed that this group is misleading, distracting and misguiding students from their academic pursuit and harmonious life in the campus.”

It further stressed that any attempts by PSF to organise or participate in events at TISS would be met with “immediate intervention and consequences".

Students informed that the forum's decision to organise a signature campaign against the administration triggered the institute to issue a ban. "We were about to begin our campaign at 5.30 pm and ten minutes prior, we received the ban order," the student told EdexLive.

According to the student, the demands of the campaign were:

1. Solve contract teachers' problems whose term would allegedly end in December 2024

2. Revoke suspension of PhD scholar Ramadas Prini Sivanadan, who was barred from the institute for two years due to his involvement in protests

3. Permission for organising events.

Recently, on June 28, 2024, TISS issued termination notices to over 100 teaching and non-teaching staff across its four campuses. After receiving backlash from student groups and general public, the order was withdrawn.

"However, with the ban order, the signature campaign was withheld," the student told EdexLive, adding that 300 signatures were already collected.

The order further clarified that any student or faculty member found supporting, associating with, or propagating PSF’s “divisive ideologies” would be subject to disciplinary action as outlined in institute policies.

Notably, PFS-TISS has been openly critical of recent policies implemented by the institute. And it was fighting for the teachers. Therefore, the students allege that the institute is curtailing their right to freedom of speech.

The student informed EdexLive that the forum will deliberate soon and make an official announcement regarding its further action.