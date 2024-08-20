From Rs 19,000 to Rs 38,190 — New Zealand to double its student visa fees

Indian students aspiring to study In New Zealand, mark the date October 1, 2024.

This is because the cost of obtaining a New Zealand visa for tourists, workers, and most importantly, students, will double.

As per the Business Standard, this move is being made by the Government of New Zealand to build a more sustainable immigration system so that the monetary onus of obtaining a visa lies on those applying for the same and not the taxpayers.

As per a report by the Business Standard, Erica Stanford, Minister for Immigration and Education, said, "The new fees are part of a strategy to make the immigration system self-sufficient. The changes we’re making are shifting the cost to those benefiting from the system. We’re ensuring it is self-funding and more efficient."

Most notably, student visa fees will shoot up, going double from NZ$375 to NZ$750 (approx Rs 38,191). Yet, it will remain lower than that of Australia, who also recently doubled its student visa fees to AUD$1,600.

According to the market intelligence resource for the international education and student travel industry, ICEF Monitor, as mentioned by the Business Standard, over the next four years, this increase will bring down the burden on New Zealand citizens by NZ$563 million (approximately $338 million).