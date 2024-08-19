RG Kar rape-murder: "Only I know what I went through when I saw her": Father of deceased medico

This distraught parents of the 31-year-old deceased postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital spoke extensively to NDTV and opened up about what happened on the night of August 9.

It may be recalled that the medico was raped and murdered gruesomely and what followed were nationwide protests demanding justice for the deceased and strict punishment for the culprits, along with after workplaces for healthcare professionals.

Here are a few quotes from the parents of the deceased, who spoke to NDTV:

- Father: "I received a call at 11 pm, reached the hospital at 12 am, and only at 3:30 am did I finally see her body...Only I know what I went through when I saw her. There were no clothes on her body. She was only draped in a bedsheet. Her legs were apart, with one hand on her head"

- Father: "We have lost everything; we have nothing left. We want justice"

- Father: "Early on, I had full faith in her (Mamata Banerjee), but now, no. She is asking for justice, but what is she saying that for? She can take charge of that; she is doing nothing"

- Mother: "All the schemes by Mamata Banerjee — the Kanyashree scheme, the Lakshmi scheme — all pseudo. Whoever wants to avail of these schemes, before availing them, kindly see if your Lakshmi at home is safe at all,"