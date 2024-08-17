Telangana: Task Force Committee to streamline medical education, improve medical colleges' performance

The Health Department of Telangana on Friday, August 16, constituted a Task Force Committee to streamline medical education and improve the performance of private and government medical colleges and healthcare facilities in the state.

As per the order issued by Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, the five-member committee consists of the Director of Medical Education as member convenor, Director of Medical Education (Academic), Registrar, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences - KNRUHS, Principal, Osmania Medical College and Principal, Gandhi Medical College as members. They will undertake the monitoring of admission process for UG and PG seats in private and government medical colleges, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The committee will also track Aadhaar enabled biometric attendance systems (AEBAS), OP/Ip, maternal and newborn child health, family adoption programme and cadavers -forensic medicine.

The committee will closely monitor the issues and further submit detailed recommendations to the government to improve the healthcare system in the state.

More educational news...

Also, it was recently announced that the Telangana government will set up an overseas education advisory system to guide students towards making informed decision when it comes to higher education abroad. This was announced by Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham at an event by The Hindu.