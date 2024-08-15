IIT Bombay: Pictures of dogs & rats eating from plates, allegedly in hostel mess, surface on internet

Following the controversy sparked by a notice allegedly issued by the "Hygiene Committee" of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, which added to the debate on purism and dietary racism at the prestigious engineering institute, a new set of photos has surfaced on social media, escalating the controversy further.

These pictures, uploaded on the social media platform Instagram by the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) of IIT Bombay yesterday, August 14, show a rat eating food out of plates inside the institute’s mess. In another picture, a dog can be seen inside the mess area.

Commenting on the ongoing controversy, the APPSC wrote, “Rats and dogs eating from the plates doesn't bother the hygiene committee. Eating non-veg food is the most unhygienic thing imaginable according to their casteist logic.”