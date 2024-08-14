UP: Female LLB student, lawyer fall victim to acid attack; lawyers boycott services

A female law student and a lawyer have been subjected to an acid attack in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, informed the police today, Wednesday, August 14.

This heinous act was carried out by two youngsters on a motorcycle, stated a report by PTI.

This untoward incident occurred on Tuesday, August 13, when the third-year LLB student was going back home from the court with the lawyer on a motorcycle, the police informed.

Both the lawyer and the student have been admitted to the hospital and they are now out of danger. This was informed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Pandey, as stated in the report by PTI.

Also, under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 124 (1) (causing permanent or partial damage or deformity, or burns on any part of the body by throwing acid), a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed.

Protesting against the horrific incident, lawyers boycotted their day-to-day work and took out a demonstration on the premises of the collectorate.

Their demand was that those who are the accused in the incident should be arrested immediately and that the implementation of lawyer protection law should be done all across the state of Uttar Pradesh.