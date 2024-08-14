UGC introduces new procedure for students enrolling in ODL/Online Programmes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is introducing a new procedure for students to enrol in Open and Distance Learning (ODL), or Online Programmes for the academic year 2024-24.

What is this procedure and why did the UGC decide to implement it?

In a press note released by UGC today, August 14, the UGC directs all students who want to join ODL/ Online Programmes to register themselves on the UGC-Distance Education Bureau portal with their Academic Bank of Credit ID, to create a new DEB ID.

The Distance Education Bureau, which works under the UGC was established in 2012. The Bureau is responsible for the regulation of distance education in India.

The Academic Bank of Credits (ABCs) is a digital storehouse containing information on the total number of credits individual students earn throughout their learning journey, which will give them multiple options to enter or exit their education programmes. This was launched as part of the One Nation, One Student ID' scheme in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020.

Explaining the rationale behind this decision, the press note says that few Higher Education Institutions admitted students in ODL and Online programmes not recognised by the UGC.

It adds and I quote, “To address such incidents and to increase the transparency in ODL and Online mode admission, the Commission in its 581st meeting held on 25th June 2024 has decided to standardise the admission procedure for students enrolling in ODL and Online mode to safeguard their academic future and career prospects.”

This system will be implemented from September 2024, says the commission. Further, the DEB IDs created by the students are valid for lifelong online learning, it adds.

Speaking about the change, Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the UGC says and I quote, “This change, effective from September 2024, is aimed at ensuring that students enrol only in approved Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to offer ODL Programmes and Online Programmes and enhancing transparency in the admissions process,” unquote.

He adds that recent issues with unrecognised institutions admitting students highlighted the need for this standardised procedure.

Both the standards for ODL/Online Learning programmes under the UGC (ODL Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, as well as the list of recognised institutions are available on the DEB website.

To recall, the UGC debarred Periyar University in Tamil Nadu, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Maharashtra, and Sri Venkateswara University, Andhra Pradesh from offering online programmes in March this year.