Catering worker at Telangana Social Welfare Residential School sexual assault Class VIII student

A 28-year-old catering worker of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential School allegedly sexually assaulted a Class VIII student at Palakurthy in the Jangaon district of Telangana.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning, August 13, when the victim's parents lodged a complaint at the Palakurthy police station.

The police arrested the accused, M Srikanth, a resident of Palakurthy village in Jangaon district, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The girl who came home a week ago refused to go back to school. When her parents wanted to know the reason, she narrated her ordeal in the hostel.

Following this, the girl's parents approached the police who arrested Srikanth and registered a case under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, said Palakurthy sub-inspector M Sai Prasanna Kumar.

