Berhampur, Odisha: Narrow escape from lightning for 20 students

As many 20 students including nine girls, had a miraculous escape from lightning in government high school at Gallery under Tarasing police limits in Ganjam district, Odisha, on Tuesday, August 14.

Sources said while the lessons for Class X was ongoing, lighting stuck the building. Following the deafening sound, all the sudents fell from their chairs.

Soon they were taken to Gallery Community Health Centre (CHC).

The students were shocked and are now stable said the doctor who was treating them, Bhagaban Sahu, adding that they are under observation and would be discharged soon after the recovery, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Receiving the information, Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector Anil Kumar Sethi, with other officials, visited the hospital and enquired about the well-being of the students.

In more news

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) conducted a Legal Awareness programme in Government High School at Pandripani, managed by Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (ST & SC) Development Department, at the direction of District & Session Judge Dr Prashana Kumar Panda on August 13.

Speaking on the occasion, Permanent and Continuous Lok Adalat Judge-cum-DLSA Secretary Sushree Sangita Patra highlighted the various government facilities and provisions available under Right to Education act for dropout children.

She urged them to read well and become good human beings while serving the society.