Kolkata doctor murder-rape: AIIMS Delhi warns resident doctors against protest on campus

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has warned their protesting resident doctors against holding any demonstration on or around the hospital campus stating it was in violation of high court directions and amounts to contempt of court. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The Delhi AIIMS' Resident Doctors' Association (RDA), yesterday, Monday, August 12, went on an indefinite strike, suspending all elective and non-essential services including Out Patient Departments (OPDs) and wards to protest the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata.

Furthermore, the administration also issued an office memorandum on Monday, August 12, drawing the attention of all resident doctors to the "Code of Conduct as enshrined by the Division Bench of the High Court of Delhi on 20.05.2002 in CWP NO.5166 of 2001 in the matter of "court of its motion vs All India Institute of Medical Sciences".

It further stated that the violation of the high court orders by the individual/students/employee/Group of employees, students/Resident Doctors/Associations/ Unions and so on will be in contravention of the directions of the high court and make them liable for disciplinary actions and also for contempt of court.



It asked all heads of department (HoD) and centre chiefs to send the attendance of the Resident Doctors every day by 3 pm.

In addition to this, today, the Calcutta High Court asked why a murder case was not registered at the outset and an unnatural death case was initiated into the alleged rape and killing of a woman doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This was stated in a report by PTI.