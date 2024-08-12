Hyderabad: Drunk college student driving SUV kills pedestrian in road accident; arrested

A 20-year-old college student driving an SUV car who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol rammed into a pedestrian at Jeedimetla police station limits on Sunday morning, August 11. The victim, identified as Basha Gopi (38), died on the spot.

While the driver Manish Goud was arrested, his five friends who were also seated in the car at the time of the accident managed to flee from the spot, the police said.

The accident took place at around 6.15 am in the Gajularamaram area.

CCTV footage of the accident revealed that the victim was walking on the side of the road when he saw a speeding car coming his way. Although he tried to move away from the car's path, he was still hit.

Due to the impact of the collision, the pedestrian was tossed into the air and fell a few metres away from the car.

As per the preliminary investigation, the police said that the college students had reportedly attended a party the previous night and were returning home from Kukatpally to Jeedimetla.

"On taking a breath analyser test, we found that the driver had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level of more than 200mg/100 ml," said Jeedimetla inspector Mallesh. It is to be noted that the permissible BAC level is 30mg/100 ml.

Jeedimetla police have registered a case under relevant sections and an investigation is underway. Five others present in the care are still absconding, the police added.