Who is student activist Abu Sayed, hailed by Bangladesh Interim Gov't Head Muhammad Yunus?

"We have to stand the way Abu Sayed stood...Abu Sayeed's mother is everyone's mother. We have to protect her, protect her sisters, protect her brothers. Everyone has to do it together," Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, Head of Bangladesh's interim government, told reporters after meeting Sayed's family.

But who is Abu Sayed?

When violence hit Bangladesh against the new quota system, 25-year-old student activist Abu Sayed stood bravely against authorities.

Hailing from Rangpur's Begum Rokeya University, Sayeed became one of the first students to be killed in the police firing on July 16 during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, stated a report by PTI.

"We will remember him (Abu Sayed) through this. Therefore, we should ensure that we do the work (needed)," he said.

"Abu Sayed is no longer a member of just one family. He is the child of all families in Bangladesh. The children who will grow up and attend school and college will know about Abu Sayed and will say to themselves, 'I too will fight for justice.' Abu Sayed is now in every home," Yunus added.

The first task of the Nobel laureate, who has been a longtime critic of former PM Sheikh Hasina who resigned and fled the country after she resigned, is stability for Bangladesh.