NCPCR sends POCSO awareness videos in Hindi to Tamil Nadu schools; upsets headmasters

Around 50 Class X students from a government high school in the Coimbatore district assembled in their hi-tech lab to watch awareness videos on the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act on Tuesday, August 6, as per the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) instructions.

But to their surprise and annoyance, the videos turned out to be in Hindi.

Headmasters have now requested the Tamil Nadu School Education Department to translate the videos from Hindi to Tamil and resend the links.

As per sources, on July 29, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department had forwarded a circular from NCPCR to all district Chief Educational Officers (CEOs), instructing headmasters to screen videos in connection to POCSO Act 2012. It had also attached 16 YouTube video links to the circular.

But the department sent the circular without checking the links or translating the videos from Hindi to Tamil. NCPCR too did not send the translated videos either, shared a source, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam General Secretary Ku Ramakrishnan said that NCPCR should stop trying to impose Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states. While a top official stated that the Tamil Nadu School Education Department will translate the video into Tamil and send it to the schools again.