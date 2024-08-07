Out of 13 lakh Indian students studying abroad, highest are studying in Canada. How did that happen?

A

Yes, it's true that Canada attracts a large number of Indian students, almost at par with the number heading to the United States (US), despite having far fewer universities and institutions. There are many reasons for this surge in numbers.

Firstly, Canadian tuition fees is much lower compared to the US, the United Kingdom (UK), or even some parts of Europe, making it a more affordable option for students.

Secondly, Canada pre and post-COVID has been very welcoming to foreigners, especially Indians, which makes it easier for Indian students to obtain visas compared to some other countries.

Lastly, the Indian diaspora in Canada is one of the largest. Many Indian students have family or friends already living there, which provides immediate local support upon arrival. This extensive network also means they can gather a lot of useful information before making the move, which might not be as accessible for other countries without such networks.

These factors make Canada a highly attractive destination for Indian students seeking quality education abroad.