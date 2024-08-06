Wayanad landslides: Priority of gov't is to ensure education of students is not disrupted, says Minister V Sivankutty

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty stated that their immediate priority is to ensure that the education of students in the worst-hit areas of Wayanad landslides should continue. Towards the same endeavour, the state government will be rebuilding two schools immediately.

The minister was addressing a conference in Kollam on Monday, August 5 on the sidelines of a File Adalat. The minister also informed that 18 children died and 35 were reported missing in the landslide, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

GVHSS Vellarmala and GLPS Mundakkai have suffered major damage. The former will be rebuilt as a model school and the buildings which will be constructed will be made in a way that they can withstand natural disasters. Cooperation of individuals and organisations who might want to lend a helping hand in rebuilding the schools will be sought.

A high-level meeting will be held at the Wayanad District Collectorate to discuss the resumption of education of children in the landslide-hit areas as he will be visiting the areas today, Tuesday, August 6.

Sivankutty said the priority of the government was to ensure that the education of children residing in relief camps is not disrupted and there would be no discrimination towards children belonging to non-state boards.