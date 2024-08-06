Winning it all (Pic: Leap Robots)

Students of Leap Robots continue to win BIG at IYRC. Here's what they achieved this year

Leap Robots, a Hyderabad-based manufacturer and training provider in educational robotics, has been participating in and conducting the International Youth Robot Competition (IYRC) since 2017. This year, they secured the grand prize in both the junior and senior creative design categories, competing against 1,000 students from 20 countries. Satyanarayana Mekala, CEO of Leap Robots answers a few questions and shares his joy with us