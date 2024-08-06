Bangladeshi students studying at Mangalore University worry about violence back home

Bangladeshi students studying in Mangalore University are worried about their families safety back home in view of violent protests that has killed more than 260 people and led to an indefinite national curfew in the neighbouring country.

The students said that, as of now, their family members are safe but due to the internet blackout and social media shutdown, they are not able to keep in touch with their family members in Bangladesh leaving them anxious and stressed.

In Bangladesh, the government has mandated a total internet blackout from Monday morning, August 5. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country.

No Bangladeshi student in India is currently able to communicate with their family and relatives in Bangladesh.

Students say they feel like they have lost total connection with Bangladesh.

They are worried about their families' safety and feel alone and helpless.

Bangladesh students studying in different parts of India have taken to social media to express their sorrows.

Rubaiya Parvin Mithila, a student from Bangladesh studying Mangalore University said, "A few of my family members are service holders so they need to go out and it's very risky because the miscreants are killing people without any reason and also because police arresting so many people without warrant. Also, whoever posts for their rights and against the government on social media, they are also picked up by police from home. Till, now no one is injured from my family But I am afraid about their safety."

Another student Tapti Biswas said she couldn't talk to her family and friends since the internet blackout as added the cellular network is also disrupted.

"I'm just aware of that as per the last update, my family is okay and staying inside home. But we are unable to have proper conversation due to network issue. I cannot go to Bangladesh at this moment because of my final exams but situation has become worse nowadays and I'm worried about my family there."

Arnab Ray, an undergraduate student added, "The situation back home is very concerning. As I am from a minority group of Bangladesh, I am concerned more about my family members because whenever any political clash happens in Bangladesh, the minorities become the target as the violence turns communal in no time. Two days ago, I lost my relative police constable Suman Kumar Gharami who was beaten by the demonstrators in Khulna. I am really worried about my relatives and family," he said.

Mumu Sen Gupta, a postgraduate student from English department is deeply worried about the situation in Bangladesh. "We don't want bloodshed in Bangladesh, we want peace, not war." She wants to go back to Bangladesh to be with her family as soon as the ongoing situation eases.