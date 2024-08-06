Why do Bangladesh student protestors want Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to head Bangladesh's interim gov't?

The leaders of the Students Against Discrimination today, Tuesday, August 6, said they want Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following massive protests against her government.

In a video posted on social media early Tuesday morning, Nahid Islam, one of the key coordinators of the movement, said they have already talked with 84-year-old Yunus, who has agreed to take the responsibility to save Bangladesh, stated a report by PTI.

"We have decided that the interim government would be formed in which internationally renowned Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has wide acceptability, would be the chief adviser," said Nahid, flanked by two other coordinators.

He said the names of the other members of the interim government would be announced soon.

His announcement comes hours after President Mohammed Shahabuddin said an interim government would be formed as soon as possible after dissolving the parliament.

In a televised address to the nation late Monday night, August 5, the president also ordered the release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is under house arrest after being convicted in several cases.

Nahid said the group earlier took 24 hours to announce the framework of the interim administration but the chaotic situation forced them to announce the name immediately.

He urged the president to take steps as soon as possible to form an interim government headed by Yunus whose experiment of poor men's banking earned Bangladesh the repute of being the home of microcredit.

Yunus is currently out of the country but welcomed the ouster of Hasina's regime, describing the development as the "second liberation" of the country, stated a PTI report.

In an interview, he expressed his desire to return and continue his work.

He praised the students for bringing together and liberating Bangladesh and accused Hasina of destroying the legacy of her father Bangladesh's founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh descended into chaos on Monday as Prime Minister Hasina surreptitiously resigned and fled the country in a military aircraft while the Army stepped in to fill the power vacuum.

According to media reports, at least 119 people have been killed in the last two days of violence across Bangladesh.