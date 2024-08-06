“AP gov't exploring possibility to set up YouTube academy”: CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said today, Tuesday, August 6, that the government is looking at the idea of establishing a YouTube academy in the state to nurture futuristic technology with local partners.

In an online meeting today, the chief minister discussed issues with YouTube CEO Neal Mohan and Google Asia Pacific President Sanjay Gupta, PTI reports.



"Delighted to connect with Youtube global CEO Neal Mohan and Google APAC head, Sanjay Gupta online today. We discussed setting up a YouTube Academy in Andhra Pradesh in collaboration with local partners," said Naidu in a post on social media platform X.



He emphasised that the collaboration will make use of cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence, as well as content creation, skill development, and certification programmes.



Furthermore, Naidu stated that they discussed ways to provide technical help for the media city concept in Amaravati, the greenfield capital.



In other news

CM Naidu announced yesterday, August 5 that the state government will release its Vision Document 2047, aimed at eliminating poverty and ensuring the development of AP, on October 2.



This plan is aligned with the Central Government’s Vision Viksit Bharat 2047. The CM also asked district collectors to prepare vision documents for their respective districts and mandals.