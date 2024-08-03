Policy needed to address mushrooming of coaching institutes: Congress's Jairam Ramesh

Commenting on the educational scenario of the country, the Congress stated on Saturday, August 3 that India needs a comprehensive policy solution to address the mushrooming of coaching institutes all over the country.



The party further advocated for a revision of syllabi, increased resources for all exam-takers, and investments in the quality of education, reported PTI.



146% increase in GST collections from coaching centres

Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, highlighted that data by the Department of Higher Education presented to the Rajya Sabha indicates a significant rise in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections from coaching institutes, increasing from Rs 2,241 crore in 2019 to Rs 5,517 crore in 2024.



Referring to the incredible increase in the rise in GST collection, he added that this represents an astonishing 146% increase in GST collections. While some of this rise may be due to better enforcement, it is also likely to be due to the expanding market size.



Via a post on the social media platform X, Jairam Ramesh said, "Worryingly, the GST collections of Rs 5,517 crore in FY24, collected at a rate of 18 per cent, suggests a market of Rs 30,653 crore for coaching institutes annually. This is an extremely worrying figure since it corresponds to about two-thirds of the Union Budget's allocation for higher education in FY24."



His remarks came in response to the recent focus on coaching institutes following the death of three Civil Service aspirants after the basement of such an institute in Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar area was flooded due to rains.



Regulations on coaching centres must be operational

Ramesh also shared on X, a written answer from the Minister of State in the Education Ministry, Sukanta Mazumdar, shared in Parliament last week. Mazumdar noted that in light of the growth in the number of unregulated private coaching centres and the absence of a formal policy or regulation, the ministry circulated the 'Guidelines for Regulation of Coaching Centers' among the states and Union Territories on January 16, further suggesting that they consider adopting an appropriate legal framework.



Mazumdar emphasised that, as education is on the Concurrent List, it is up to the states and Union Territories to take further action by implementing an appropriate legal framework.