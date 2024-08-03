Odisha: Mobs forcibly trespass into school; attack students and teacher

An incident on Friday, August 2, in Odisha's Berhampur, left everyone in a state of shock as a mob of around 20 youngsters forcibly entered a high school in Nayagarh district and attacked students and teachers over a past argument, reported The New Indian Express.



The attack, which occurred in broad daylight at SB High School in Machipada village within Sadar police limits of Nayagarh, left at least two students and one teacher injured.Mob forcibly entered the school

Sources reported that the mob trespassed into the school building while classes were in session and assaulted the unsuspecting students. When a teacher attempted to intervene, he was also attacked. Despite the presence of several teachers and a few members of the school managing committee, they were unable to prevent the assault.



The police immediately rushed to the spot as they received the information. The police told The New Indian Express that the assault may be a consequence of a recent argument between school students and some local youths.



Dispute occurred over a cricket ball

Sources said that last month, a few youngsters were playing cricket near the school. When the ball entered the school premises, a dispute arose after a few students refused to return it, leading to an argument with the two parties.



As per sources, on July 24, a group of youngsters attempted to enter the school to attack the students but were stopped by teachers and locals. In response, the school authorities filed a complaint with the local police.



“The move by the school authorities might have angered the youth, leading to the attack,” said the sources.



Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Nayagarh, Sudhakar Sahoo, stated that the injured students and teacher have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital. The police have also obtained CCTV footage from the school campus.



The SDPO added that strict action will be taken against the mob. An investigation is ongoing to identify and get hold of the attackers.