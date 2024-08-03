New Osmania General Hospital building at Goshamahal announced by Telangana gov't

Bringing a partial end to the long-standing issue of the construction of the new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) building, Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy announced the construction of the new building in Goshamahal.

The chief minister was speaking at the State Assembly on Friday, August 2, where he stated that the government will clear 30 acres of land in Goshamahal for the new Osmania General Hospital building in the next two to three weeks and the construction would begin shortly afterwards, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The CM was responding to a question from Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on the status of the old and new Osmania General Hospital buildings in Afzalgunj.

At present, the site houses old police headquarters, which will be demolished to allot the site for the OGH building construction.The decision on the status of the present 100-year old old building is pending with the Telangana High Court.

Telangana Junior Doctors have been demanding a new Osmania General Hospital building for a long time now. Even during their last protest in June, the same demand was put forth by the medicos. They have been asking for the same for Gandhi Medical College as well.