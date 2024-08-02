Turning lessons into quizzes: EdTech Quizizz will be making your learning more interactive & fun
Tell us about the genesis of Quizizz.
Quizizz was founded by Ankit Gupta and myself, who were driven by a desire to transform disengaged learning experiences into interactive and inspiring ones.
Their journey began with a shared frustration with traditional learning methods and their experiences tutoring students in Bengaluru.
Confronted with the challenge of engaging students in an era dominated by social media distractions, they launched Quizizz in 2015.
Initially designed as a tool for gamified quizzes, Quizizz has since evolved into a comprehensive instruction platform. Today, we offer a wide range of features including assessments, interactive lessons, passages, and videos.
Our mission is to empower educators worldwide to create impactful and engaging learning experiences tailored to diverse student needs.
Quizizz now supports educators in over 150 countries, helping them motivate every learner and address various instructional needs.
It’s not just quizzes you are offering to schools. There is a lot more. Tell us what else is on the table, perhaps two to three most interesting formats.
Quizizz has expanded significantly beyond its roots in gamified quizzes into a versatile instruction platform designed to meet diverse educational needs. Our expanded suite of tools now includes:
Interactive lessons: Create and deliver dynamic lessons with interactive slides that engage students and make new topics come alive. These lessons are adaptable for any subject or grade level, offering a flexible and effective teaching experience.
AI-Generated passages: Simplify the creation of customised reading materials. This helps educators generate relevant and accessible content for any subject area or grade level. It also supports effective text analysis and helps tailor resources to meet diverse student needs.
Interactive video: Transform asynchronous assignments into active learning experiences by embedding videos into lessons. This feature transforms passive viewing into interactive participation, making learning more engaging.
These features reflect our commitment to enhancing both student engagement and educator efficiency.
Leveraging AI in education has been your USP. Tell us more about the same. Generally speaking, how do you see AI changing education?
At Quizizz, AI has become one of our cornerstones to transform education. Our AI-powered tools streamline the creation of personalised assessments, lessons, and other instructional materials, allowing educators to work more efficiently.
Our AI also provides actionable insights into student performance, identifying areas for improvement and enabling targeted interventions.
Looking ahead, AI will continue to shape education by driving personalized and adaptive learning experiences.
It will automate routine tasks, enhance content accessibility, and cater to diverse learning needs, ensuring that every student receives the support they need to succeed.
We envision AI making education more effective and equitable, allowing educators to focus on what matters most: teaching and engaging their students.
What are your future plans? Where do you want to go next?
International expansion: Broadening Quizizz's reach to new regions with localised content and support systems tailored to different educational landscapes.
Leveraging AI capabilities: Continuously enhancing our AI tools to provide deeper insights into student learning, facilitate more personalised educational experiences, and better serve the diverse needs of educators and students.
Building for developing markets: Creating scalable and affordable solutions for developing markets, overcoming barriers such as limited resources and infrastructure. For instance, we launched Paper Mode which supports blended learning and classrooms with limited or no devices.
New product lines: Exploring new content formats, interactive features, and subject matter expertise modules that complement existing offerings, aimed at enriching the classroom experience.
Quizizz is committed to shaping a future where educators worldwide have the platform they need to make an impact on the billion’s of student's lives.
And to conclude...
We’re excited about the strides we’re making and the opportunities ahead. Our recent introduction of accommodation profiles marks a significant advancement in supporting diverse learning needs and increasing equity in the classroom.
Combined with new engagement features like Qbits, Qoins, and AI-hints, along with overall UX improvements, these developments reflect our commitment to continuous innovation.
We look forward to making a positive impact on classrooms globally while staying true to our mission of empowering every educator to motivate every learner.