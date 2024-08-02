Turning lessons into quizzes: EdTech Quizizz will be making your learning more interactive & fun

A

Quizizz was founded by Ankit Gupta and myself, who were driven by a desire to transform disengaged learning experiences into interactive and inspiring ones.

Their journey began with a shared frustration with traditional learning methods and their experiences tutoring students in Bengaluru.

Confronted with the challenge of engaging students in an era dominated by social media distractions, they launched Quizizz in 2015.

Initially designed as a tool for gamified quizzes, Quizizz has since evolved into a comprehensive instruction platform. Today, we offer a wide range of features including assessments, interactive lessons, passages, and videos.

Our mission is to empower educators worldwide to create impactful and engaging learning experiences tailored to diverse student needs.

Quizizz now supports educators in over 150 countries, helping them motivate every learner and address various instructional needs.