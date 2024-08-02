NEET PG exam centre allocation woes: IMA-JDN writes to Health Minister

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduates (NEET-PG) exam centre allocation has created quite the stir and is troubling students who have been allotted exam centres far away.

Regarding the same, the Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctor's Network (IMA-JDN) has written to JP Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

It referred to the postponement of the exam from June 23 to August 11. Then about the fact that aspirants were asked to choose their preferred test cities again.

"However, several candidates across the country have been allotted centres far away from their place of residence/native state and/or in cities, totally different from the four preferred choices filled by the aspirants during the process of allotment, as directed by the testing authorities," stated the letter.

Availability of flights, accommodation woes, travel and residing costs, travel tickets availability, climate, mental stress and other reasons were cited in the letter to point out that the allotment of cities was not suitable for many.

"We propose that this exercise of test city allotment should be carried out again and aspirants should be re-allotted a test centre closest to his/her place of residence or from among the preferred options provided," the letter said.