"NTA must avoid flip-flops... it does not serve interest of students": SC on NEET UG paper leak verdict

The Supreme Court gave detailed reasons as to why exactly it ruled against conducting re-NEET, the medical entrance exam for undergraduates, today, Thursday, August 1.

This is regarding a batch of petitions it was hearing in connection to the irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and the verdict it delivered on July 23 regarding the same.

After the reasons were prouncunec orally, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said, "We have said that the NTA must now avoid the flip flops which it has made in this case. These flip-flops in the NTA does not serve the interest of the students."

What else was pointed out by the CJI when it comes to the NTA?

- NTA's decision to allow candidates to change exam centre and re-open application window came into question.

- The test conducting body's decision to alott grace marks to 1,563 students also was brought up

- Also, awarding grace marks to canddiates who attempted a second option for an ambiguous question came up. Due to this decision of NTA, to treat two answers as the correct answer, 44 students scored 720/720 marks, the CJI said, as stated in a report by LiveLaw.