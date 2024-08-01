"We should not leave any seats vacant": UGC Chief shares SOP on filling vacant seats in central varsities with CUET

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) released a video addressing the crucial ongoing admission season on social media platform X. He even released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) document for central universities to fill up their vacant seats using Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores to ensure that not even one seat goes vacant at the end of admissions process.

The video, as well as in the SOP, it reiterates that CUET scores will be utilised for admission into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

The SOP has been formulated to ensure that no vacant seats are left, the UGC Chief said.

"When you make the first, second and third rounds of admissions using the CUET scores, if you find that some seats are vacant in some programs, UGC has advised the universities to relax the subject criteria in CUET to fill up these seats," he said.

If seats remain unfilled despite this, then the university can conduct an entrance exam at the university level and offer admissions to the students.

"We should not leave any seats vacant. Every seat is valuable in our universities. The universities must make all efforts to ensure that students are offered admission in your university so that no seat is left unfilled," he said.