Karnataka: Bhattarahalli Gov't School land worth hundreds of crores encroached by BJP MLA, alleges AAP

What is happening to a government boys school in Bhattarahalli Survey Number 19, which comes under KR Pura Assembly constituency in the Greater Bangalore region of Karnataka?

Six acres and 17 guntas of land belongs to the government boys school and is valued at hundreds of crores of rupees.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party leaders are alleging that BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj is setting out to illegally encroach upon the government land, stated a report by The New Indian Express. Hence, they met the Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa to hand over a memorandum, urging that the state government protect the land belonging to the government school from illegal encroachments.

As per AAP State Organising Secretary Mohan Dasari, the AAP leaders visited the site and revealed that the land adjacent to the Bengaluru-Kolar highway was encroached.

The land originally belonged to a primary school in Pahani till the year 2020 and about 50 years ago, the land was donated to the school.

With the help of fake documents, alleged land grabbers have commenced construction of the layout.

The AAP leader informed that as soon as they met Minister Madhu Bangarappa, He immediately called up the Advocate General and spoke to him. He has promised strict action against land grabbers.

"AAP leader Dileep has been booked in a false case and has also been getting life threats. We are not afraid of this intimidation, and will fight against injustice," AAP's Bengaluru City President Sathish shared.