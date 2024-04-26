J&K: Child rights commission writes to EC on Mehbooba Mufti’s alleged inclusion of children in political campaign

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has put forth a request to the Election Commission (EC) to launch an investigation into an alleged use of schoolchildren for election campaigning by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in the Rajouri-Anantnag parliamentary constituency.



According to PTI, this move comes in response to a report received by the commission indicating the involvement of children in political activities associated with Mufti's campaign.



In a letter directed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) expressed apprehensions regarding the potential breach of election regulations and the Model Code of Conduct by Mufti.



The NCPCR emphasised that involving school children in such activities could violate established norms and legal provisions. It also poses a risk to both the integrity of the electoral process and the welfare of the children.



The letter points to specific activities allegedly involving school children in electoral campaigns in the Rajouri-Anantnag Parliamentary constituency.



It has further urged the Chief Election Commissioner to look into the matter and take appropriate actions. According to PTI, the Election Commission has also given strict directions to political parties across the country to not include children in their campaigns.