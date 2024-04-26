Israel-Palestine conflict: Indian-origin student studying in Princeton arrested, restricted from campus

A female student of Indian descent studying at the prestigious Princeton University is one of two students arrested and restricted from campus for taking part in pro-Palestine demonstrations on campus, reported PTI.



The student, Achinthya Sivalingan, was born in Coimbatore and raised in Columbus in the United States. She and many others have been barred from the campus. A university spokesperson further informed that they would be facing disciplinary action.



Protests against the Palestinian genocide

The protestors at Princeton University set up tents for a student-led pro-Palestine encampment in McCosh Courtyard at about 7 am on Thursday, April 25, reported PTI.



At least 100 students from undergraduate and graduate courses began a sit-in on McCosh Courtyard early Thursday morning, joining a wave of pro-Palestinian sit-ins nationwide, taking place at Emory University, Columbia University, Yale, and others.



Repeated warnings issued by university

The Princeton Alumni Weekly reported that following a warning from university authorities, two Princeton students were arrested and the rest of the demonstrators packed their camping equipment and turned it into a sit-in protest.



The two students Achinthya Sivalingam and Hassan Sayed were arrested within six minutes of the first tents being set up.



A first-year PhD student, Urvi said that the arrests were "violent" in nature and that zip ties were used around their wrists. She added that they were evicted from their houses and were given five minutes to get their belongings and evacuate.