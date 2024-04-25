UoH: Rs 1,000 fine on students for holding Pro-Palestine protests without permission, screening documentary on campus

“In the light of the above, the directions of the Competent Authority vide second cited are hereby conveyed to impose the punishment of reprimand and a fine of Rs.1,000/- (Rupees One thousand only) to each student under Rule III (1) and (2) of Rules of Discipline and Proper Conduct for Students of University of Hyderabad… Further, the students are sternly warned to be cautious and focus on their studies in future. Recurrence of such incidents or indulging in any acts of indiscipline, would have serious repercussion on their academic career with strong disciplinary action,” the notice, which EdexLive has access to, read.