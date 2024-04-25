UoH: Rs 1,000 fine on students for holding Pro-Palestine protests without permission, screening documentary on campus

The University of Hyderabad (UoH), also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU) has imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on several students for screening a documentary on campus on January 22, 2024 and also for organising a pro-Palestine protests without obtaining prior permission from the varsity on October 27, 2023.
In a notice issued on Tuesday, April 23, the university fined seven students for screening the documentary Ram ke Naam on campus on January 22, 2024.
“In the light of the above, the directions of the Competent Authority vide second cited are hereby conveyed to impose the punishment of reprimand and a fine of Rs.1,000/- (Rupees One thousand only) to each student under Rule III (1) and (2) of Rules of Discipline and Proper Conduct for Students of University of Hyderabad… Further, the students are sternly warned to be cautious and focus on their studies in future. Recurrence of such incidents or indulging in any acts of indiscipline, would have serious repercussion on their academic career with strong disciplinary action,” the notice, which EdexLive has access to, read.
Reportedly, another such notice was issued by the varsity fining students for conducting a Palestine solidarity march inside the campus on October 27 last year under the banner of “UoH for Palestine”.
Speaking about HCU's crackdown on protests and demonstrations, Mohammad Atiq Ahmed, President, HCU Students’ Union, said “Through these notices, authorities are trying to divert students attention from the issues on campus. The student groups have been continuously protesting against fee hikes, hostel issues and violence on campus. Instead of addressing the issues, the varsity has levied a charge of Rs 1,000 each on protestors.”
EdexLive has reached out to the university for a comment. The copy will be updated once we receive a response.