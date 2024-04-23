Punjab: Former Panjab University Student Council President to contest in Lok Sabha polls

Former student leader Malvinder Singh Kang from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will now be trying his luck in the Lok Sabha elections, contesting from the Anandpur Sahib constituency in Punjab, reported PTI.

Speaking to PTI, Kang highlighted that the AAP government has laid special focus on the education sector.

Kang began his political career as a student leader and was elected twice as the president of the Panjab University Student Council.

He joined the AAP in July 2021 after quitting the BJP in October 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws.

"We are going to the people with a positive agenda. We are telling them about the work done by the AAP government in the last two years," Kang said.

Listing out the “achievements” of the Mann government, Kang said more than 42,000 government jobs have been given on a merit basis and free electricity is being given to people, which is leading to a saving of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per household, he said.

“More than 800 Mohalla Clinics have been opened in the state and around 1.50 crore people availed medical treatment in these clinics,” he said.