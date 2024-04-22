IIT Delhi, AFMS collaborate for research on solving soldiers’ health issues

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi today, Monday, April 22, joined hands with the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) to undertake collaborative research to develop novel medical devices and focus on solving health issues specific to serving soldiers in varied terrains.

Speaking about the collaboration, the defence ministry said in a statement, “The scope of this MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) includes undertaking research and innovation to develop novel medical devices and focus on solving health issues specific to serving soldiers in varied terrains."

The MoU was signed by Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services, Lt Gen Daljit Singh and Director, IIT Delhi, Prof Rangan Banerjee, reported PTI.

IIT Delhi has a robust biomedical research ecosystem which is ideal for providing the technical expertise required for research in the diverse medical challenges faced in the armed forces, including rehabilitation of amputees, officials said.

Under this partnership, faculty exchange programmes, joint academic activities and development of joint PhD programmes will also be planned, they said.

On this occasion, Lt Gen Singh said AFMS is dedicated to providing the highest level of medical care to soldiers and collaboration with institutes of national importance like IITs is a significant step towards this commitment.

IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee said the MoU is full of possibilities for research and training beneficial to the nation and the Armed Forces.