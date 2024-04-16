UPSC CSE 2023 results OUT: Check toppers’ names, other details here

The Union Service Public Commission (UPSC) released the results for combined Civil Services Exams (CSE) final 2023, on its websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, today, Tuesday, April 16.
The UPSC released the final results for CSE 2023 via a public notice on its official website today to fill a total of 1,105 vacancies in various central government services and departments.
This year, 1,016 candidates have been recommended for appointment including a total of 347 general candidates, 116 Economically Backward Class (EWS) category candidates, 303 Other Backward Class (OBC), 165 Scheduled Caste (SC) and 86 Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.
Aditya Srivastava has emerged as the topper this year with All India Rank (AIR) - 1 in the UPSC Civil Services 2023. The second rank has been bagged by Animesh Pradhan, followed by Donuru Ananya Reddy at the third spot.
This time, the preliminary examination was held on May 28, 2023, while the Main exam was conducted between September 15 and 24, 2023. The candidates who successfully passed the Main exams were called for a personality test which was conducted on January 2 and April 9, 2024.
The shortlisted candidates will be selected for the ranks of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), and other central services