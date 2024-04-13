Odisha govt school teacher suspended for participation in election rally

In a prelude to the Lok Sabha elections, a government school teacher in Odisha was suspended for allegedly participating in an election rally. The district election officer-cum-district collector J Sonal made the announcement today, April 13, stated a report by PTI.

As per a notification issued by the Boudh district election officer-cum-district collector, the teacher’s suspension comes into effect immediately. It further added that the woman teacher at Government Nodal High School at Dahya had allegedly participated in a political rally from Palaspat to Ambagaon in Kantamal assembly constituency two days ago in violation of Election Commission of India (ECI) rules.

As per an ECI order dated March 15, 2024, and Odisha Government Servant’s Conduct Rules, 1959, no government servant shall be a member of or be otherwise associated with any political or communal party or any organisation which takes part in politics or communal activities, nor shall he/she take part or subscribe in aid of assist in any other manner, any political or communal movement or activity.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting from April 19 and ending on June 1.