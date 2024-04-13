Haryana to launch school bus fitness campaign

In response to a recent tragic school bus incident, the Haryana Transport Ministry is gearing up to launch a comprehensive campaign aimed at ensuring the fitness of all school buses. As per PTI reports, the ministry is contemplating the inclusion of Alco meters to detect any instances of intoxicated driving among bus drivers.

Recently, a school bus accident in Haryana’s Mahendragarh left five students dead and 15 others injured. Expressing his concerns regarding the incident, Minister Goel stated that a fitness campaign for school buses will be launched. “The transport department is working continuously. A campaign to check the fitness of all school buses will commence from April 20,” said Goel.

“We also said yesterday that as per the Supreme Court guidelines, we will ensure CCTV cameras and speedometers. And we are also considering the provision of Alco meter and drivers getting tested two times a day to check if they had consumed alcohol or not,” he added.

About the school’s response concerning the campaign, he said, “This will be a collective responsibility involving schools, transporters, and parents alike. We appreciate the cooperation of all schools in this endeavour, as everyone shares a common concern for the safety and well-being of our children.”

Earlier, on April 11, Education Minister Trikha said that a show-cause notice had been issued to the school. Additionally, all private schools were asked to furnish an affidavit confirming their compliance with transport regulations and standards, as stated in a report by PTI.