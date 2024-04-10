“Situation remains unresolved”, say NID-AP students despite visit of state gov’t officials to check campus facilities

Amid continued ongoing protests by the students of the National Institute of Design Andhra Pradesh (NID AP), representatives from the state government visited the campus site on Thursday, April 4. However, the students report that none of their demands have been met so far.

The students at NID Andhra Pradesh had launched a protest against “unliveable” campus and “refugee-like” living conditions at the institute. As per reports, over 40 students fell ill recently, allegedly due to contaminated food and water served in campus hostels and some of them left the campus.

Updating on the status of their protest, the students uploaded a post on Instagram on April 4, by an instagram account with username @nid_apathy, informing that a site visit of the NID campus was conducted by government representatives.

During their visit, the officials addressed various issues raised by the students like poor hostel amenities, food quality concerns and more, the post informed.

“It is important to note that while promoisses and deadlines were given to the workers and NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation), students have not seen any progress,” the post added.

The students expressed that the government visit merely served as an acknowledgement of the concerns. Still, there is significant work to be done to ensure fulfilment of the promises made by college authorities.

So far, the students added, the situation remains unresolved and tangible solutions are awaited to address their concerns.