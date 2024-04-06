Class IX student's body found in a suitcase in Haryana

On Friday, April 5, Chandigarh police informed IANS that the body of a teenager, who was pursuing his Class IX, was discovered packed in a suitcase inside a car in Ambala town, Haryana.



According to the report by IANS, the boy had been missing for the last three days. The victim's father informed them that had received a ransom letter on Thursday, April 4.



The body was found in a car parked in front of a house in the Dudhla Mandi area, a police official added.



Gory details revealed about the murder

"The boy’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase," the police official told the media. They further stated a few gory details about the alleged murder. When the body was discovered, the child's eyes were gouged out by the accused.



The police have taken the body into their custody and started an investigation. The forensic team reached the spot and collected some evidence.



Gruesome incidents previously reported in state

In October 2020, a 21-year-old student was shot brutally in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad in Haryana.



According to an ANI report, Nikita Tomar, a final-year commerce student was shot in broad daylight outside her college in Ballabhgarh. The whole incident was caught on CCTV cameras and showed that the accused was attempting to shove her into the car and when the victim tried to save herself, she was shot at point-blank range, resulting in her death.