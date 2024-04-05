Delhi HC to take up CA exams postponement matter on Monday, April 8

The Delhi High Court, on Monday, April 8, will be hearing a petition to postpone the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams which are scheduled to be conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) between May 2 and 17, 2024.

A number of CA aspirants have approached the Delhi High Court seeking postponement of the examination in the view of upcoming 18th Lok Sabha General Elections.

The same was announced by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, an advocate and activist. It was also announced by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava on social media platform X, yesterday, April 4.

“Considering continuous requests & hardships of CA students, we have filed a petition in Delhi HC seeking rescheduling of CA Exams from May to June 2024. HC is likely to hear it on Monday. CA students, please focus on studies. Matter is before the Court now. Let Court decide,” he said.