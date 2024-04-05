Delhi HC to take up CA exams postponement matter on Monday, April 8

The Delhi High Court, on Monday, April 8, will be hearing a petition to postpone the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams which are scheduled to be conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) between May 2 and 17, 2024.
A number of CA aspirants have approached the Delhi High Court seeking postponement of the examination in the view of upcoming 18th Lok Sabha General Elections.
The same was announced by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, an advocate and activist. It was also announced by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava on social media platform X, yesterday, April 4.
“Considering continuous requests & hardships of CA students, we have filed a petition in Delhi HC seeking rescheduling of CA Exams from May to June 2024. HC is likely to hear it on Monday. CA students, please focus on studies. Matter is before the Court now. Let Court decide,” he said.
The same was confirmed by advocate Sahai on X.
“#castudents matter will be taken up on Monday. Keep studying. Best wishes,” she said on Thursday, April 4.
In another social media post, the lawyer said that CA students from 16 states and one Union Territory, including disabled students, have moved the high court against the CA exams.
After the Election Commission announced the dates for Lok Sabha elections which are scheduled between April 19 and June 1, 2024, a large section of CA aspirants expressed dissatisfaction saying that they would not be able to participate in the polls this year as the CA exams are scheduled during the same time.
In the last few weeks, CA students have sent representations to the ICAI, Election Commission and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking revision in their exam schedules.