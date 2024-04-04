Want to study in Hong Kong? Here's a list of reasons why you should

Students in Delhi are being invited to discover higher education prospects provided by eight prominent Hong Kong universities at the Study in Hong Kong India Education Fair to be hosted at The Lalit New Delhi, on Sunday, April 7.

The event is a collaborative aimed at unlocking global educational opportunities by gathering representatives from Hong Kong's leading universities at one place, as per a PTI report.



But why study in Hong Kong?

- Hong Kong boasts of eight government-funded universities offering a diverse range of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes across various disciplines.



- These institutions are distinguished by their unique academic strengths, adherence to international curriculum standards, and commitment to quality assurance.



- The degrees conferred by these universities are globally recognised, with consistent rankings among the top institutions worldwide.



- Hong Kong's educational environment fosters academic freedom and culturally diverse campus life, encourages students to embrace different perspectives and broaden their horizons.



- The emphasis on academic rigour, research innovation, and global connectivity makes Hong Kong an appealing destination for both students and researchers.



- As the world's premier global financial centre, Hong Kong's strategic location in Asia facilitates strong connections with Mainland China and the global community.



- English is the primary language of instruction in the majority of tertiary education institutions in Hong Kong, simplifying access for international students and creating a conducive learning environment.



- Language barriers are effectively eliminated, ensuring a seamless learning experience and enabling students to comfortably adjust to the academic and social atmosphere in Hong Kong.



- Alongside its affordability, the region's international atmosphere and supportive governmental policies contribute to a favourable environment for international students.



- The city also boasts cutting-edge infrastructures and highly efficient transport systems, positioning Hong Kong as a convenient hub for travel.



UGC's new venture to promote student enrollment abroad

With the help of the University Grants Committee (UGC) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the HUCOM Standing Committee for Internationalisation (HUCOMSCI) has launched a campaign called Study in Hong Kong.According to PTI, this initiative seeks to increase the enrollment of non-local students in emerging markets for the city's eight UGC-funded universities.