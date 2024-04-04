UGC launches capacity-building sessions for non-teaching staff from 45 central varsities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) with a primary focus on enhancing government employees' skills, knowledge, and abilities, has launched capacity-building training sessions for non-teaching staff members from 45 central universities, in partnership with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), on Thursday, April 4, according to a circular released by the UGC.



The UGC's objective is to provide training to a minimum of 5,000 employees across all central universities in the initial phase.



The CBC was established to enhance standardisation and coordination among diverse civil services nationwide. The CBC functions under Mission Karmayogi within the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT), which aims to ensure that civil servants are trained to render exceptional quality public services in today's rapidly changing world.



UGC's collaboration with CBC

In 2023, the UGC collaborated with the Capacity Building Commission team to carry out evaluations to identify the UGC employees' distinct capacity requirements. Their requirements were further categorised into behavioural, functional, and domain competencies.



Based on these assessments, customised training initiatives were formulated to target these competency deficiencies, thereby fostering long-term capacity development aligned with the roles and duties of UGC employees.



What is the aim of the training?

The training would cover topics such as:

- Understanding psychology in workflow

- Utilising technology in workflow

- Grasping the higher education ecosystem

- Managing academics

- Handling establishment matters

- Managing finances

- Project management



The UGC has requested the non-teaching staff at central universities to complete courses available on the iGOT Mission Karmayogi platform within four months. Upon course completion, employees of central universities will also receive certificates.



"From October 2023 until now, more than 635 UGC employees have finished around 5480 courses on the iGot (Integrated Government Online Training) Karmayogi platform as part of this program," according to Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the UGC Chairman.



The iGOT platform provides several courses encompassing various subjects, including:

- Introduction to Emerging Technologies using AI

- Overview of Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM)

- Mission Life

- Yoga at Workplace

- Introduction to Microsoft Excel

- Noting & drafting

- Right to Information (RTI) Act

- General Financial Rules (GFR) rules

- Communication Skills.

Based on UGC's experience in capacity building of its staff, UGC has now decided to expand this programme to the central universities.