A Class X student died by suicide by hanging himself at his house, allegedly due to academic pressure, on Sunday, September 24, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as a 15-year-old minor boy, a native of Lakshmi Puram village under Ulindakonda police station jurisdiction. He was studying in Class X at a private school in Sreeram Nagar in Kurnool city and he took extreme steps as felt the burden of academics.

Sub Inspector of Ulindakonda police station Nallappa said a case was registered and an investigation is on.

Another suicide and the consequences

It may be recalled that the death of s student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar had led to tensions at the institute. The students were on a hunger strike following the death by suicide of Koj Buker, a third-year Electrical Engineering student. The strike began on the morning of September 18.

Following the strike, the director of the institute Dilip Kumar Baidya met the students. On September 24, it was announced that the Dean of Academics, Prof BK Roy, will be replaced. Brinda Bhowmik, Professor of Electronics and Communication in the Engineering Department will be the new Dean of Academics.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

Tele MANAS: 14416

Sangath: 011-41198666