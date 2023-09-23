The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group I Preliminary exam has been cancelled again for the second time. According to IANS, today, September 23, a division bench of the High Court made a ruling on a batch of petitions submitted by candidates who had taken the exam. The candidates claimed that the authorities did not collect their biometric details and that the OMR sheets they received did not have hall ticket numbers.

Following this, the court directed the TSPSC to conduct the exams again. To recall, Group I was conducted on October 16, 2022, but was cancelled later because of a leak in the question paper. This was followed by heavy protests and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry, due to which the exam was reconducted again on June 11. But now, this also stands cancelled.

"We are not surprised," says Dr Aditya Gajjala, who is a Group I aspirant along with serving as a Junior Resident at Osmania General Hospital. "It has become a routine for TSPSC," he further adds. Another aspirant from Hyderabad, Amogha Arnava Viva, said, "It's sad and unfair for the students. TSPSC Group I is not allowing students to move forward. It makes us feel stuck."

Recalling that the notification for the exam was out in April 2022 and the exam was conducted in October 2022, followed by a re-exam in June 2023, he told EdexLive, "Precious two years (including preparation time) of a candidate's life have been wasted. Especially candidates from marginalised or poor backgrounds will find it hard to cope with." Adding more to this, Dr Aditya said, "I work for two days and study the remaining days. So, I may not have any financial problems. But many invest in coaching and leave their corporate jobs."

UPSC and TSPSC

Opposing the allegation by petitioners saying the authorities did not collect the biometric details of the candidates, Arnava states that "Last year USPC (Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) didn't follow biometrics, and there is no rule as such to follow biometrics." Additionally, Dr Aditya mentioned, "Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) also doesn't have biometrics. "

"TSPSC is not accountable and they are not making any reforms. Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has finished Group I mains and prelims in 8 months," Dr Aditya added. He recalls that in 2016, a similar situation occurred with TSPSC Group I. According to The New Indian Express, the Group I exam of 2016 was cancelled due to 10 incorrect questions, which led the students to move to the High Court.

Chance of review petition?

What next? Will there be a review petition by TSPSC? As per rumours floating around, TSPSC will go for a review petition, claims Arnava. Similarly, Dr Aditya told EdexLive, "Higher bench is going to review the petition, and the judgement will happen in a delayed manner."

"In my opinion, TSPSC conducted the exam a second time in a rush, haphazardly and not by its will," Arnava opines, adding, "It would have been fair enough if the board had cancelled the exam for those who leaked the paper and had not opted for conducting it again."

Moreover, TSPSC has been burdened with too many exam notifications for other Group exams. However, the exam process is being politicised, he opines. Supporting this, Dr Aditya said, "Political people are heading the board, and they don't know what is for the syllabus and how to conduct the exam. They do not have credibility."

Another issue is PwD's extra time during Group I exam on June 11

Candidates have also raised concerns about TSPSC's handling of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) during the exam process. Arnava, who has a Locomotive Disability, said, "TSPSC floundered with the benchmark disability of Persons with Disability compensatory time for the exam. Despite issuing a notification, the board denied giving compensatory time during the re-exam on June 11. Even I was one of them."

For more, read our earlier report: https://www.edexlive. com/news/2023/jun/15/tspsc- group-1-prelims-re-exam- candidates-with- disabilitiesallege-denial-of- rightful-extra-time-35847.html

Another exam?

When asked if the exam is conducted again, will you appear? Arnava responded, "I will definitely appear for the exam, but half of them won't be encouraged to write the exam 3rd time." Justifying his opinion, he said, "We have lost hope in Group I believe it is preferable to rely on UPSC. Since many of those taking the TSPSC exam will also be taking the UPSC exam, preparation is not simple. Additionally, with exams being conducted repeatedly, it gets challenging to readjust our preparation strategies."

"However, conducting the exam for the third time will impact the selection of the quality of candidates. The number of candidates appearing for the first and second time has reduced. Simultaneously, the third attempt may observe a decrease in the potential candidates giving up and not appearing," he added. Agreeing to the same, Dr Aditya, who will be appearing for the exam said, "Free and fair exams should be conducted and transparency should be maintained."

As per The New Indian Express, around 61.37% of candidates (2,33,248) who applied for the exam appeared for the test as against the 75% in the first exam on June 11. When the examination was first conducted in October 2022, 2,86,051 out of 3,80,081 candidates appeared for the test.

When asked when can the exam be held if it is being conducted again? Arnava explained, "If conducted, then there is no scope for the exam to be held in November as the Group II exam is scheduled. Since it is anticipated that elections will be conducted in December, as per my analysis, the exam may be held in January or February after the formation of the new government."

"I will be happy if the exam is conducted by December end. But I think this won't happen because the government would choose to concentrate on elections which include 3.5 crore people rather than the Group I exam which includes 3 lakh people," Dr Aditya opines.